Maharashtra Govt Hikes Honorarium Of MLAs’ Personal Assistants And Drivers; Revised Rates From August 1

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announces a hike in the monthly honorarium of personal assistants and drivers of sitting MLAs | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Maharashtra government has increased the monthly honorarium paid to personal assistants and drivers of sitting members of the state legislature.

Revised Honorarium

As per the decision, the monthly honorarium of personal assistants has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, while that of drivers has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The revised honorarium will be applicable retrospectively from August 1, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said.

Patil said personal assistants are provided to sitting members of the Maharashtra Legislature under the provisions of the Maharashtra Legislature Members’ Salaries and Allowances Act, 1956, to enable them to carry out their legislative and administrative responsibilities more effectively.

Committee Recommendation

He said the proposal to increase the honorarium of personal assistants had been under consideration following a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Legislature Members.

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“Based on the recommendation of the Joint Committee, the government has decided to increase the honorarium of personal assistants and drivers of sitting members,” Patil said.

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