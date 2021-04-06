Maharashtra govt files plea in SC challenging Bombay HC's order on preliminary CBI probe in Anil Deshmukh corruption case

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's new Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had said that the state government will move the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's order for a preliminary probe by the CBI into allegations of corruption against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra's home minister on Monday after the HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations leveled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Walse Patil said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI for its probe into the matter.

"The government will challenge the high court's order in the Supreme Court," he said.

Patil also said that strengthening the police force, clean administration, no political interference, SHAKTI Act, police housing will be his top priorities as the new Home Minister.

He also said that he has spoken to the additional DG about preparations in Naxal-affected areas in Maharashtra and they are well trained to tackle the situation.