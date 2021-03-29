Maharashtra govt failed in controlling COVID-19 second wave: BJP's Amar Sable

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable on Monday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed to control the second wave of COVID -19 in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sable said, "The second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has caused havoc. At this time, saving the lives of people and giving relief to the public should be the biggest priority of the government but, unfortunately, that is not happening." "Whether it is health facilities or law and order situation, people of the state have lost trust in the Maharashtra government. Because the cases of COVID -19 are continuously increasing in the state. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government needs to improve the health facilities but it does not appear to be happening," he added.

Maharashtra recorded 40,414 cases and 108 fatalities in the last 24 hours.