Maharashtra Govt bans plastic coated products

In a significant move that will bring cheer on the face of environment conservationists, the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Tuesday banned the plastic coated products in Maharashtra. At present, the use of cups, plates, bowls, spoons, containers in single use plastic is banned in the state. But currently plastic coated or plastic laminated products are widely used in the market under the name of paper like dishes , containers , glasses , cups. All these items also contain plastic.

CM Eknath Shinde after the meeting said the government has banned the plastic coated products to curb the influx of substandard plastics that pose a threat of decomposition.''The state government has taken an important decision to ban plastic coated products in Maharashtra,'' he said.

Considering the serious problems caused by the use of plastic in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the meeting had directed to amend the plastic ban rule. The central government has banned single use plastic from July 1, 2022 and Shinde has given instructions to the administration to strictly implement this ban in the state. Due to this decision of the state government, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to ban single use plastic, he claimed.