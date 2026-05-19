Maharashtra Govt Approves DA Arrears Payout For State Employees Under 5th, 6th & 7th Pay Commissions | File pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The state government on Monday approved the payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears for employees drawing salaries under the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions. Around Rs 800 crore will be spent from the state treasury for the payout.

State employees will receive the arrears along with their May salaries. The government has also approved a 2 per cent increase in dearness relief for retired All India Services officers.

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Pensioners and family pension beneficiaries will receive the revised DA at 60 per cent with retrospective effect from January this year.

The DA hike for state employees under the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions had been pending for November and December 2025 and January 2026. The Finance Department issued three separate government resolutions to implement the revision.