Maharashtra Govt Approves ‘C-60 Seva Medal’ To Honour Anti‑Maoist Commando Squad

Maharashtra government introduces a new medal to recognise the service and bravery of C-60 anti-Maoist commandos | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai, April 17: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the institution of a new “C-60 Seva Medal” to recognise the service of police officers and personnel of the Special Operations Squad (C-60), which has been at the forefront of anti-Maoist operations in the state since 1990.

The decision aims to boost morale and acknowledge the arduous duties performed by the squad in Naxal-affected districts of Gadchiroli and Gondia.

C-60 squad’s history and operational presence

The C-60 squad was formed on 1 December 1990 with an initial strength of 60 personnel to effectively curb armed Maoist activity. At present, 29 squads operate in Gadchiroli district with 28 officers/personnel each, while 9 squads function in Gondia district with 20 personnel each.

Both districts remain affected by Maoist/Naxalite activity and were classified as “Legacy & Thrust Districts” by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in December 2025.

Training, operations and challenging terrain

C-60 units regularly conduct area domination, long-range and short-range patrolling, and intelligence-based operations in dense forests, mountainous terrain, and remote regions with rivers and streams, often in adverse weather. Selection into the squad requires rigorous physical and mental tests.

After induction, commandos undergo intensive training at the Commando Training Centre, Kitali (Gadchiroli), covering jungle tactics, camouflage, ambush and counter-ambush, map reading, tactical movement, road opening, river crossing, and cordon-and-search operations. Additional specialised jungle warfare training is imparted at the Non-Conventional Operations Training Centre, Nagpur.

Recognition of bravery and service record

Officials noted that C-60 personnel must maintain peak physical fitness and firing skills at all times. Their operations have played a major role in containing the Maoist movement in Maharashtra.

To date, squad members have earned 320 Police Gallantry Medals, 6 President’s Gallantry Medals, 8 Meritorious Service Medals, and 2 Shaurya Chakras for bravery and distinguished service.

Eligibility criteria and award structure

A government resolution issued by the home department on Friday stated, "On the lines of the 'Special Service Medal' given to Force One and Quick Response Team personnel, the government has now approved the C-60 Seva Medal, to be awarded from financial year 2026-27. The Director General of Police will announce recipients annually on the eve of Maharashtra Day, 1 May. Eligibility criteria require an excellent service record with no pending inquiries, court cases, or major punishments. Since the squad’s inception, officers must have completed two years of continuous service in C-60, while constabulary staff must have three years. For the medal year, the officer should have two years and the constable three years of service as on 31 December of the preceding year."

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"Proposals will be routed from the Superintendent of Police through the Deputy Inspector General to the DGP’s office, then to the government for approval. The medal will be awarded to 500 personnel annually for the first two years, and thereafter to all eligible candidates. The medal will be circular, 35 mm in diameter, 3 mm thick, made of copper. It will bear the Maharashtra Police emblem and 'C-60 Seva Medal' in Marathi on the front, and the Special Operations Team emblem on the reverse. The ribbon will be 30 mm wide with yellow and red stripes. The move underscores the state’s commitment to recognising the high-risk, specialised service of C-60 commandos battling Left-Wing Extremism in eastern Maharashtra," the GR stated.

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