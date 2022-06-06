e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra govt approves 12 new conservation reserves, 2 new sanctuaries

Aaditya Thackeray said the government has embarked on the agenda of sustainable development in urban and rural areas.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra govt approves 12 new conservation reserves, 2 new sanctuaries | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Maharashtra government on Monday approved 12 new conservation reserves covering an area of 692.74 sq km and two new sanctuaries covering an area of 298.61 sq km, said state's Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA wrote, "The 18th State Wildlife Board meeting today chaired by Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has approved 12 new Conservation Reserves that totally cover an area of 692.74 Sq Km and 2 New Sanctuaries covering an area of 298.61 Sq km."

"Under the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, the MVA government has embarked on the agenda of sustainable development in urban and rural areas, along with increasing forest cover and biodiversity protection," he added.

In March 2021, the Maharashtra government had declared five conservation reserves to ensure free wildlife movement across the Sahyadri mountain ranges.

Of the five new conservation reserves three were in Kolhapur ---- Vishalgad, Panhalgad and Chandgad, one in Sangli --- Jambli and one in Sindhdurg district --- Dodamarg-Amboli Conservation Reserve.

