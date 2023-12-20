Maharashtra: Govt Announces New Portal For Live Updates On Road Construction Projects Statewide | File Photo

The state government is going to start a new portal which will keep updating citizens about the status of ongoing road construction work in the entire state. PWD minister Ravindra Chavan made the statement in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The portal will start from the month of January to keep transparency in the work. MLA Dr. Kiran Lahamate had raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.

Roads are being constructed in various parts of Maharashtra under the Public works department, rural development department, Prime Minister road development project, and Chief Minister rural road development programme. The rules and regulations of these projects are also different. State government has been funding these projects for the last one and half years and efforts are being made to complete it within time.

Government is reviewing work at every step: PWD Minister

PWD Minister Chavan said " geographical problems are different in every district and technology of every contractor is different Therefore, the government is not only allocating the work but taking review of work in every step." He further said " If there are potholes on the road or delay in construction of the road and delay in maintenance work then a meeting with the concerned contractor will be held and directions will be issued to him"

According to Chavan, around two hundred works worth rupees three hundred crores are going on in the state. out of that eighty two works are completed and thirty nine are in progress. Tender process of seventy nine works is finished. Moreover, 147 road works of Zilha Parishad have been sanctioned out of which 95 are completed. 44 are in progress. In Pradhanmatri Gram Sadak Yojana 12 works have been finished and 22 works of Mukhyamantri gram sadak Yojana have been finished and 6 are still pending.