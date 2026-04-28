Maharashtra Govt Announces CIC And Information Commissioner Criteria; 20 Years Experience, Law Knowledge And Age 45-63 Required

Maharashtra Govt Announces CIC And Information Commissioner Criteria | AI

Mumbai: The state government on Monday announced the qualifying criteria for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners, stating that knowledge of law and relevant experience will be key factors in appointments.

Supreme Court directions

The decision follows directions from the Supreme Court during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Anjali Bharadwaj, along with various orders issued by the Central government on eligibility standards, scrutiny of applications and the selection process.

A state-level committee, headed by a retired High Court judge and comprising senior officials, was tasked with framing the qualifications, rules, conditions and selection procedures. Applicants must be persons of repute in public life with knowledge in fields such as law, administration, social service, science and technology, or journalism.

Experience and age criteria

Candidates applying for the post of Chief Information Commissioner must have at least 20 years of experience in the relevant fields, while those applying for Information Commissioner must have a minimum of 15 years of experience. Applicants should be between 45 and 63 years of age and must hold a bachelor’s degree.

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They should also possess knowledge of the Right to Information Act and quasi-judicial processes, along with a demonstrated commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance. Administrative leadership and decision-making ability are also essential.

Applicants are required to pay a fee of ₹1,000 while submitting their application, along with an affidavit stating that no criminal case has been registered against them and that no matter is pending before any court of law.

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