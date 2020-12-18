Maharashtra govt allows training, practice sessions for sportspersons

In a much-awaited move amid falling coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has allowed a day-to-day training for sportspersons. However, the government has not allowed competitions or training camps till further orders.

Sports Minister Sunil Kedar told Free Press Journal, “The department of sport and school education has issued a three-page notification on Thursday and has divided sports into four categories including non-contact games, minimal/medium contact games, full contact games and water sports. The department has underlined that the trainers and sports persons will have to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocols and standard operating process (SOP) including public distancing and avoid crowding.’’

The non-contact games include archery, cycling, fencing, shooting, athletics and fencing. The government has allowed only practice by following SOP. For the minimal/medium contact games comprising cricket, football, hockey, basketball, handball, weight lifting, lawn tennis, badminton, table tennis, carom, chess and kho-kho, the government has permitted team and individual practice.

As far as full contact games consist of wrestling, judo, karate, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, waterpolo and kabaddi, the government has said that the trainers and sports persons will avoid gathering during training and practice sessions. In case of swimming too, the trainers and swimmers will avoid crowding and follow safety and hygiene measures.

According to the notification, during practice session at a time only 10 to15 sports persons will be present at the predetermined timing. The practice timing for sportspersons below the age of 14 years will be different so that they cannot mingle with senior players. Sportspersons and parents with cold, cough and fever will be strictly prohibited at the training grounds or centres.