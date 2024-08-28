Maharashtra Govt Allocates ₹2.5 Crore For Community Policing Scheme In 2024-25 To Enhance Public Safety And Social Harmony

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The state government has made provision of Rs2.5 crore funds for 2024-25 to boost the community policing scheme. The initiative aims to reduce the crime rate by raising awareness against offences and maintaining social harmony with the help of the citizens. The funds will ensure that the peace initiatives run by the police at the local level continue without any hurdles.

Explaining the objective of community policing, a police officer said, “People of all religions, castes and tribes live in the state and it is important that there should be brotherhood among them. During religious festivals and processions, necessary care is being taken that differences do not arise among the communities.” In case of any untoward incident, with the cooperation of prominent persons of all castes/religions, constant efforts are made to ensure that matters do not escalate, the cop added.

He continued, “The idea is to reduce the crime rate by involving the public and create deep trust on police in the minds of the people. For this, mohalla ekta samiti, peace committee, mohalla panchayat, tantamukt samiti and police friends are implemented at the local level.”

Unless the communities are made the stakeholders in the process of maintaining public order and making society crime-free, it would be very difficult for any police to discharge its functions in the desired manner, said an officer. “Active participation of members of society with police to ensure safety and security is the key theme of community policing,” the cop summed up.