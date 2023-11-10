Maharashtra Govt Adds 46 Revenue Circles To Drought-Affected Areas

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has added 46 additional revenue circles from Nashik district to the earlier declared list of 269 circles from 40 talukas that have been declared drought affected. The decision was taken by the cabinet sub-committee on the drought situation on Thursday.

Details On Regions Declared As Drought-Affected

Yeola, Sinnar and Malegaon talukas of Nashik district had already been declared drought-affected. On Thursday, parts of Niphad, Nandgaon, Baglan, Chandgad and Deola talukas of Nashik district were added to the list. Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal was keen on this area being covered under the drought plan and was present at the meeting. “Most villages from these areas are dependent on water tankers,” he said while making the announcement after the meeting.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil, cooperatives minister Dileep WalsePatil, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, rural development minister Girish Mahajan, agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre, along with officials from all these departments, were present at the meeting

