Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao expresses grief at Jaipal Reddy’s death

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday offered his condolences over the demise of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy. Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

He was 77. He was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am. Governor Rao said Reddy was one of the outstanding parliamentarians from Telangana who dominated the national political discourse for nearly two decades.

"An excellent administrator and gifted speaker, Jaipal Reddy held various ministerial portfolios during his long and illustrious political career. I had the privilege of knowing

Jaipal Reddy Ji for many decades, both of us being alumni of the Osmania University," Rao said. "Despite our ideological differences, I had the highest regard for him. In his demise, Telangana has lost a dedicated public servant," he said.