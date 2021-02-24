Maharashtra government transfers six IAS officers in a minor reshuffle

In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, has transferred six Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. G Sreekanth, IAS (2009), who is the managing director of Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, has been posted as the joint commissioner, sales tax at Aurangabad. Sreekanth will be replaced by Rahul Rekhawar IAS (2011).

LS Mali, IAS (2009), who is the joint secretary in the Department of Rural Development, has been appointed as director (Disaster Management) of the Revenue and Forest Department at Mantralaya.

VL Bhimanwar, IAS (2009), has been posted as deputy secretary (information technology) in the General Administration Department.

HS Vasekar, IAS (2015), who is the chief executive officer of Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad, has been appointed as the CEO, Natural Rural Livelihood Mission, Navi Mumbai.

Prajit Nair, IAS (2017), who is the assistant collector and project officer of Integrated Tribal Development Projects, Jawhar, in Palghar district, has been posted as the CEO, Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad.