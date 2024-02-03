Maharashtra Government To Implement Vatsalya Programme Across State To Curb Mother, Child Mortality

Representational Image |

Mumbai: To address the worrying issue of mother and child mortality, the state government has come up with the ‘Vatsalya’ programme. Under the initiative, various maternal and child care schemes will be bundled together for optimal results. Following the success of the idea implemented on a pilot project basis in Nashik, the campaign is now being expanded across the state.

Reflecting a holistic approach, the lifesaving plan will focus on providing care from pregnancy through the first three years post-delivery to ensuring the health and well-being of both mothers and children at various stages. Some of the crucial measures to be undertaken include diagnostic tests, preventive treatment for reproductive tract infections and HIV testing for expecting mothers.

Key Highlights Of Vatsalya Programme

Keeping in mind the crucial aspects of maternal nutrition and foetal health, the plan includes provisions of iron, folic acid, multi-micronutrients and vitamin D besides vaccination.

The comprehensive nature of these interventions indicates a focus not only on addressing immediate health concerns, but also on promoting the long-term health and well-being of both mothers and their children. Early diagnosis, treatment and management of blood-related complications and issues such as blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease will be carried out for high-risk mothers. Prenatal, intra-natal and post-natal assessment of high-risk mothers will be carried out. Also, counselling will be provided under the programme, said a senior official from the state health department.

Here's What Govt Aims To Achieve

By incorporating these measures into the 'Vatsalya' programme, the government aims to create a comprehensive and well-rounded healthcare strategy that addresses not only the immediate needs of pregnant women but also focuses on preventive measures and early intervention to curb an ailment. Aligning with similar global efforts, the approach involves regular monitoring and evaluation of the programme's implementation to ensure its effectiveness and make any necessary adjustments, the official added.

To reduce child mortality, the growth of babies up to 1,000 days will be monitored. The auxiliary nurse and midwife workers will carry out door-to-door surveys from time to time and provide treatment, examination and referral services to the babies’ mothers.

Regular vaccination of children, Kangaroo mother care, breastfeeding, complementary feeding and weight and growth assessment will also be offered. Immediate breastfeeding at birth, exclusive breastfeeding up to six months and proper complementary feeding and weight gain control of children will be done as well.

Health Services Deputy Director Dr Kailas Baviskar said, “The programme aims to enhance the physical, mental and social development of mothers and children across the state.”