Maharashtra Government Stops Issuing New Auto Rickshaw Permits, Cites Traffic &Pollution |

Mumbai, March 9: The Maharashtra government has temporarily halted the issuance of new autorickshaw permits across the state, citing growing traffic congestion and environmental concerns in major cities.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision, stating that the number of autorickshaws operating in the state has increased significantly over the years, putting additional pressure on already congested roads.

According to Aaj Tak, official data show that nearly 1.4 million autorickshaw permits have been issued across Maharashtra so far.

Rising Traffic Pressure In Major Cities

Officials said the increasing number of autorickshaws has contributed to worsening traffic conditions in several urban centres including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. With more vehicles on the roads, traffic movement has slowed down in several areas, leading to longer travel times.

The congestion has also resulted in higher fuel consumption as vehicles remain stuck in traffic for longer periods. Authorities believe this has further aggravated air pollution levels in densely populated parts of the cities.

The government said the decision to pause new permits is part of a broader effort to manage road traffic and reduce pressure on urban infrastructure.

Drivers Raise Concerns Over Income

Existing autorickshaw permit holders have also raised concerns with the state government regarding the increasing number of vehicles entering the system. Drivers have said that rising competition has reduced the number of passengers they can pick up each day.

Many drivers have complained that their daily earnings have been affected due to the growing number of autorickshaws operating on the same routes.

Officials said the government considered these concerns before taking the decision to halt the issuance of new permits.

Probe Into Permit Irregularities

The state government also revealed that an investigation into the permit distribution process has uncovered irregularities in some cases. Authorities found that a few autorickshaw permits had allegedly been issued to illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

Officials said the matter is currently under investigation and further action will be taken according to the applicable rules and regulations.

The state government clarified that the issuance of new autorickshaw permits has been paused after obtaining approval from the central government. Further decisions will be taken after reviewing the overall situation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/