Maharashtra government signs MoUs to promote local cuisine, agro-tourism and Mumbai Festival

In a bid to make Maharashtra an important tourist destination post COVID-19, the state Directorate of Tourism, on Tuesday, signed MoUs to promote the state’s local cuisine to the fore. It will also include agro tourism and watching the live shooting of films and mingling with the actors on the sets.

Two more MoUs were inked for QR code boards at tourist destinations and the promotion of the Mumbai Festival.

Tourists coming to Mumbai will now have the opportunity to go to the actual shooting location of movies and television series to watch live shooting and interact with the actors. For this, the State Directorate of Tourism and Starcraft Entertainment Prime Limited signed MoU.

In addition, offline QR code boards will be set up at major tourist destinations in the state to provide information on the history and features of the places. MoU was inked with Pollux Star LLP. Information is not available in forts, caves and trekking sites in the state. In some remote areas where there is no internet connectivity, a board with QR code running offline will be installed near the entry point. Information in English and Marathi will be available on the mobile. Information can be obtained only by scanning the QR code. This information can also be heard on the mobile in audio form. Currently, these boards with QR codes will be installed in 376 places.

Further, in order to promote the Mumbai Festival, which is scheduled next month, a MoU was also signed with Things 2do to jointly promote and curate the city's varied experiences.

Moreover, for the promotion of agro tourism, which is a key area in Maharashtra's tourism, the tourism department enrolled its first list of vendors, who would offer stays and experiences in these places.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said Bollywood is a huge attraction for tourists from all over the country and the world, so it will be a pleasure for tourists to watch live film shootings. Through the bus, which was inaugurated today, tourists will get to watch live movies and television series. The Film Division's Film Museum at Pedder Road will be on display. Bungalows and residences of major celebrities from Bandra (West), Juhu, Lokhandwala, Seven Bungalow will also be shown. Overall, the entire film tourism will be experienced through this tour.

“We are strictly implementing the state's agri-tourism policy and our goal is to develop agri-tourism. Besides, the MoUs signed today will boost tourism, food culture and Bollywood tourism in various parts of the state, including Mumbai. With the use of QR codes in tourist destinations, effective use of state-of-the-art technology is now taking place in the region,’’ he noted.