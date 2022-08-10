Maharashtra: Government official booked for bribe demand |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against the safety officer for allegedly demanding Rs 2.50 lakh from a contractor whose company supplies labour. The complainant has alleged that the accused official had demanded money to refrain from creating hassles in payment of bills for future contracts to his company.

The accused official – Govind Kumar – is working with Utility Powertech, which is a joint venture company of Reliance Infrastructure and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) – a Government of India enterprise – with a 50:50 share holding ratio.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received on August5 from the proprietor of Maharashtra Contractor & Supplier in Begampeth (Solapur), regarding the undue monetary demand made by Kumar.

The CBI further stated that the allegations had been verified in presence of independent witnesses.“Verification has disclosed the demand of undue advantage of Rs 2.50 lakh on part of Kumar, who after negotiation had agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh and to receive Rs 1 lakh as part payment,” the CBI stated in its FIR.