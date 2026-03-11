Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead With Plan For Global Marathi Language Centre In London

Maharashtra Signs MoU To Establish Maharashtra Bhavan And Marathi Language Centre In London |

Mumbai, March 11: The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards promoting Marathi language and culture internationally with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of Maharashtra Bhavan and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Marathi Language Center in London.

The development was shared on social media by state minister Pratap Sarnaik, who highlighted the significance of the initiative aimed at strengthening the global presence of Marathi language and heritage.

Agreement Signed For Building Purchase

The agreement relates to the purchase of a building in London where the proposed Maharashtra Bhavan and the Marathi language centre will be established. The project is intended to serve as a dedicated cultural and linguistic hub for Marathi speakers and the wider Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Marathi Language Department, the Maharashtra State Marathi Development Institute, and Maharashtra Mandal in London.

Presence Of State Leadership

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant. The initiative marks an important milestone in the state government’s efforts to promote Marathi language and cultural heritage on an international platform.

The proposed centre is expected to host cultural programmes, language related activities and initiatives aimed at strengthening the connection between Marathi speaking communities across the world.

Cultural And Linguistic Outreach

The planned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Marathi Language Center is envisioned as a space that will support the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language beyond India.

Officials believe that the centre will play a key role in encouraging language learning, organising literary and cultural events and creating opportunities for collaboration between institutions working for Marathi language development.

The initiative also reflects the state government’s broader vision of strengthening cultural ties with global Marathi communities and ensuring that Marathi language and literature continue to thrive among younger generations living abroad.

