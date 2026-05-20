Maharashtra Government Bans Forced Sale Of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers Along With Subsidised Ones

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has banned the compulsory sale of non-subsidised products along with subsidised fertilisers and warned of strict action against violators, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after complaints that some fertiliser manufacturers and suppliers were forcing farmers to purchase non-subsidised fertilisers, micronutrients, bio-fertilisers and bio-stimulants along with subsidised fertilisers through “tagging” or “linking” practices.

The state government said the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has also termed such practices illegal and unfair. Under the new order, companies and suppliers dealing in subsidised chemical fertilisers will not be allowed to force the sale or supply of any additional non-subsidised products.

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The Agriculture Commissionerate in Pune has been directed to implement the order immediately. The government warned that strict legal action will be taken against any company or dealer found violating the rules.

Bharane said farmers have the right to receive subsidised fertilisers easily and at fair prices, adding that the government will not tolerate exploitation of farmers through forced sales practices.

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