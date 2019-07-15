Maharashtra government approves Rs 17.66-crore construction of Marathi Language Bhavan at Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has approved the construction of a sub-center for Marathi Language Bhavan at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, this comes after Marathi writers protested for two weeks.

According to Indian Express, the Marathi Language Bhavan is being set up to bring all the offices of the Marathi language department under one roof for better coordination. The Maharashtra government has estimated Rs 17.66 crore as the cost of construction of the building. The offices under the Marathi language department such as the Directorate of Languages, Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture, Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopaedia Production Board and State Marathi Development Institute and their regional offices will be accommodated at the Bhavan.

An official told the leading daily that while the sub-centre was being set up in Navi Mumbai, the search was on for a suitable piece of land in South Mumbai or Bandra Kurla Complex to build the main centre of Marathi Language Bhavan. Initially, it was proposed at Rang Bhavan near Dhobi Talao but the plan was dropped following objections from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the official added.

A delegation of Marathi writers, including veteran Madhu Mangesh Karnik, former president of the All India Marathi Literature Meet Laxmikant Deshmukh and others had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month. They met to press for their demands of classical status to Marathi, building a language bhavan, among others.