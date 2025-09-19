 Maharashtra Government Approves Land For Expansion Of 11 Villages In Nashik District
According to the resolution, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Agricultural Land (Ceiling on Holdings) Act, 1961, land within 5 kilometers of a village boundary may be used for 'gavathan' (village site) expansion, government housing schemes, and other public purposes.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at addressing the growing demand for village expansion, the Maharashtra government has approved 28.3 hectares of land from the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation (MSFC) for the expansion of 11 gram panchayats in Malegaon taluka, Nashik district. The Revenue and Forest Department issued an official government resolution (GR) in this regard on September 19, 2025.

The decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya. According to the resolution, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Agricultural Land (Ceiling on Holdings) Act, 1961, land within 5 kilometers of a village boundary may be used for 'gavathan' (village site) expansion, government housing schemes, and other public purposes. However, as per the MSFC board’s decision, such land cannot be transferred free of cost. Instead, compensation must be deposited with the MSFC in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act before the land is handed over.

The approved land parcels will be formally transferred to the respective gram panchayats through the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Malegaon.

List of approved villages (total 28.3 hectares):

* Jalgaon – 2.00 ha

* Dhawaleshwar – 2.00 ha

* Ajang – 4.00 ha

* Kashti – 2.00 ha

* Belgav – 2.00 ha

* Nilgavan – 2.00 ha

* Dabhadi – 3.58 ha

* Dudhe – 2.00 ha

* Aghar Bu. – 2.44 ha

* Ravalgaon – 4.28 ha

* Satmane – 2.00 ha

Conditions imposed:-The land will be held by gram panchayats as Class-II occupiers and must be used exclusively for village expansion. The land cannot be sold, mortgaged, or transferred without prior government approval. Moreover, utilization for the approved purpose must commence within three years of possession. Any violation of these conditions will empower the government to reclaim the land.

