Maharashtra gears up to tackle emerging situation in wake of COVID-19 outbreak in China, other countries

Nagpur: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in various countries including China, the Maharashtra Government has geared up the preparations.

The government in the current year so far has sent 11,823 samples for genome sequencing. Of the 11,823 samples, 45 were of BA.4 variant, 324 (BA.5), 123 (BA.2.74), 1,352 (BA.2.75), 1 (XAR), 4 (BQ.1), 1 (BA.2.3.20) and 5,949 (Omicron and others). As per the public health department’s compilation, as on December 22, 17,76,20,952 COVID 19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. About seven laboratories are functioning for genome sequencing survey across the state.

Situation and preparation in Maharashtra as of today

As of now there are 2216 COVID 19 facilities, 1,34,076 isolation beds, 55,333 oxygen beds, 17,705 ICU beds and 8,280 ventilators available in the state to tackle the emerging situation. A task force has been established in all districts to strictly follow test, track, treat, vaccinate and CoVID appropriate behaviour formula in order to curb the transmission of virus. In addition, death committees have been set up at the level of state and also at the level of municipal corporations in order to do analysis of deaths that occurred due to COVID 19 and fix the cause of death.

Low growth rate and high recovery rate continue in state

According to the department, the growth rate in COVID 19 cases was minus 39.07% on November, minus 51.12% on December 7, minus 38.86% on December 11 and minus 42.75% on December 22 while the recovery rate was 98.17% and case fatality rate at 1.82% on all these dates. In November the state had reported an average daily 130 COVID 19 patients, death 1 while in the last seven days an average 20 new COVID 19 patients were reported and only 1 death daily in a week. The death rate was reported at 2.90%.

Testing numbers in state

In the last seven days the number of daily laboratory tests of 6,709 took place with a positivity rate of 0.34%. So far 8,58,15,519 laboratory tests were conducted across the state and the per million tests were 6,66,446.

Govt readies manpower to combat Covid

Moreover, in order to effectively combat the outbreak the government has trained 89,676 health department employees, officers, nurses, Asha workers and others. Special training was given at the divisional level for the operations and maintenance of the ventilators.