Maharashtra: Fourth Women's Policy To Prioritise Gender-Inclusive Livelihood And Violence Eradication

CM Eknath Shinde |

The fourth Women's Policy of the Maharashtra government, anticipated to gain state cabinet approval soon, will prominently focus on fostering gender-inclusive livelihood opportunities and eliminating all forms of violence against women. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was presented with the draft policy at a meeting held at Sahyadri state guest house on Tuesday.

To promote women's comprehensive empowerment, the new policy aims to establish gender parity within the state's fiscal strategies. It will strive to create fresh fiscal and employment avenues for women, while also enhancing the implementation of entrepreneurial and livelihood initiatives. The policy envisions introducing new schemes specifically designed to generate employment for women heading households, particularly those affected by agricultural, COVID-related, and other crises, stated a senior state official post the meeting.

Further goals encompass gender-sensitive agricultural technology advancement, embedding gender sensitivity within industry policies for MSMEs, unorganized labor, and migratory sectors, ensuring secure workplaces, equal pay for equal work, and amplifying women's job prospects.

The policy will address the eradication of all forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including harassment within workplaces and on social media platforms. The government intends to introduce diverse multi-domain policies to effectively achieve these policy objectives, as noted by the official. The policy will also incorporate provisions for sensitization programs targeting boys and men.

Earlier this year, during the budget session of the state assembly in March, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the forthcoming women's policy. Besides education and employment, the policy will also address essential facets like economic empowerment and gender equality. Fadnavis further revealed plans for a rehabilitation scheme for orphaned girls above 18 years of age.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled the establishment of "Hirkani Kaksha" rooms for breastfeeding mothers at each police station across the state. He also declared incentives for residential and commercial properties to create such spaces, with a 250 sq. ft. room exempt from FSI calculation – a measure likely to be part of the new policy.

Former Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had announced the construction of women's restrooms every 50 kilometers on new roads. This initiative is also set to be incorporated into the policy, as confirmed by an official.

