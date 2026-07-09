Maharashtra Forms Seven-Member Panel to Draft Uniform Civil Code | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the formation of a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai, to prepare a draft for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Making the announcement in the Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the committee has been given six months to submit its report and that the government would make every effort to introduce the proposed legislation during the Winter Session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

A committee has been constituted for the Uniform Civil Code. Based on the committee's report, a Bill is expected to be introduced during the upcoming Winter Session in Nagpur.



समान नागरी कायद्यासंदर्भात समिती गठित केली असून, या समितीच्या अहवालाच्या आधारे संबंधित विधेयक नागपूर… pic.twitter.com/P6ktvrgAkb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 9, 2026

The Chief Minister said the decision was in line with the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution of India, which provide that the State should endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens. He recalled that during the 2026 Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the government had announced its intention to constitute an expert committee to examine the issue and prepare a roadmap for implementation.

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Accordingly, the state government has constituted the seven-member panel under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Desai, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India. The committee has been entrusted with studying the legal, constitutional and administrative aspects of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra and preparing a draft for the government's consideration.

The panel comprises Justice R.C. Chavan and Justice S.G. Mehare, both former judges of the Bombay High Court, former Maharashtra Chief Secretary D.K. Jain, former Advocate General of Maharashtra Virendra Saraf, Padma Shri awardee and constitutional expert Ramesh Patange, and educationist and social worker Suvarna Rawal.

Fadnavis said the committee would submit its report to the state government within six months. Based on its recommendations, the government intends to prepare the necessary legislation and place the Uniform Civil Code Bill before both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature during the Winter Session to be held in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the committee, comprising experienced members from the judiciary, administration, legal fraternity, academia and constitutional studies, would prepare a comprehensive and balanced draft after examining all relevant legal and policy aspects. He said the government would take appropriate legislative steps after receiving the committee's report, marking a significant move towards examining the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra.

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