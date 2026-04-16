Maharashtra Forms 11-Member Committee To Combat Child Trafficking After NCRB Ranks State Highest In Cases | AI

Mumbai: The state government has appointed an 11-member committee to frame modalities to prevent child trafficking and strengthen measures for the rescue and rehabilitation of victims. The decision gains significance following the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report, which placed Maharashtra at the top in terms of child trafficking cases.

NCRB data context

The panel, headed by the chief secretary, has been formed in compliance with recent directives of the Supreme Court (SC), which asked states to periodically review trafficking-prone areas and implement preventive mechanisms.

Committee composition

The committee comprises the additional chief secretary (Home), Director General of Police, and senior officials from the Women and child welfare, school education, public health, labour, rural development, and law and judiciary departments, along with the additional director general (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children). The principal secretary (special), home department, will act as member secretary.

Its mandate includes identifying trafficking-prone zones, reviewing ongoing prevention measures, and supervising rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of victims. It will also focus on strengthening enforcement and ensuring effective prosecution of offenders.

The panel has been directed to meet once every three months to review progress and recommend corrective steps.

As per NCRB data, Maharashtra recorded 388 human trafficking cases in 2023, with 955 victims rescued. Among them, 139 were children, including 79 boys and 60 girls.

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