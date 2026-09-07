Maharashtra Flat Nomination Rules Explained: Why a Nominee Does Not Automatically Become The Legal Owner Of A Cooperative Society Flat | Representational Image

Mumbai: Nomination in a co-operative housing society is often misunderstood. Many members believe that once they nominate a person, that nominee will automatically become the absolute owner of their flat after their death. However, that is not the legal position. In Maharashtra, nomination primarily determines with whom the society should deal after the death of a member.

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What does the law say?

Section 30 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, read with Rule 25 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules, 1961, provides the statutory framework for nomination. When a member dies, the society is required to deal with the nominee in accordance with the Act and Rules, subject to statutory requirements for admission and transfer of the deceased member's shares or interest. The important point is that transfer of membership to a nominee is not the same thing as transfer of ownership.

Supreme Court and Bombay High Court's rulings

The Supreme Court in Indrani Wahi v/s Registrar of Co-operative Societies case, (2016) 6 SCC 440, also recognised the limited purpose of nomination. Nomination does not by itself confer absolute ownership. The Bombay High Court has subsequently relied upon this principle and reaffirmed that nomination and succession are two different legal concepts. It settled this distinction clearly in Mohan Menghraj Shroff v/s Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies case (2018). It held that a nominee does not acquire any right, title or interest in the flat merely because his or her name appears in the nomination form. The court also observed that the nominee acts in a representative or trustee-like capacity until succession is determined.

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In Amit Suresh Sharma, Legal Heir of Late Ishwardas Sharma v/s District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies case, decided on 21 January 2026, the HC expressly held that Maharashtra cooperative law does not grant ownership to a nominee. Similarly, in Pravinkumar Jethalal Dave v/s State of Maharashtra, decided on 9 February 2026, the HC reiterated that a nominee represents the interests of the legal heirs unless succession law independently gives the nominee the property.

What happens when there are several legal heirs?

Consider a simple example. A member owns a flat and nominates his son. After the member's death, the society may transfer the shares and membership to the son, subject to the law and the society's procedure. But if the deceased member also leaves behind a wife, daughter and another son, transfer of membership to the nominated son does not automatically extinguish their rights. Their rights will depend upon the applicable succession law, a valid Will, family settlement, relinquishment deed, succession proceedings or other legally recognised mode of devolution.

Can a nominee sell the flat?

If there is a dispute between legal heirs, the society should not attempt to decide the ultimate title. The Bombay High Court in the Mohan Menghraj Shroff case made it clear that questions of title cannot simply be determined through society membership proceedings. A Will, where valid and applicable, deals with testamentary succession. Ultimately, ownership and beneficial rights have to be determined under the applicable succession law. Therefore, a person who wants a particular heir to inherit a flat should not assume that merely nominating that person is sufficient. Proper estate planning, including a legally valid Will wherever appropriate, is advisable.

The bottom line

The distinction between nomination, membership and ownership is fundamental. The society recognises the nominee for membership and administration, while ultimate rights in the property are governed by succession law.