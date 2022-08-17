e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Five of family killed as container hits their car near Pune

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Pune: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a container running from the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ranjangaon on Pune-Ahmednagar highway around 1.30 am, they said.

"Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached near Karegaon, a container coming from the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed in the accident, while a woman was injured," an official of Ranjangaon police station said.

Three of the deceased were children, including a four-year-old girl, he said, adding that two other victims were men.

The injured woman was admitted to a nearby private hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act

