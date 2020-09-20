Maharashtra: Firm gets recovery notices for illegal mineral extraction

Jalna: Tehsildars of Jalna and Badnapur have served recovery notices of Rs 242 crore to a construction company for allegedly illegally extracting minerals and using them in the construction of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

According to the notices served on September 7, construction company Montecarlo had illegally extracted 'murum' and stones in Badnapur and Jalna, where work is being carried out on the expressway, covering 25 villages, for the last two years.

The revenue department inspected the sites and found that minerals and stones were being extracted with the help of ETS machine without any permits, the official said.

The notice for recovery of royalty and penalty to the tune of Rs 79.20 crore has been slapped on the company, Jalna tehsidlar Shrikant Bhujbal said.

Similarly, Badnapur tehsildar Chayya Pawar said a notice has been served to the company for recovery of royalty with penalty totalling Rs 163 crore.

These notices have been issued under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966 and Maharashtra Minor Mineral Extraction (Development and Regulation) Rules, 2013, the official said.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also called Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, will pass through 10 districts, 26 sub- districts and 392 villages and the construction work has been divided into 16 zones, in which Montecarlo is working on the eighth zone at Jalna district.