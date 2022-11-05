Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in parcel van of Mumbai-bound passenger express; detained in Nashik

On Saturday, November 5, parcel van of the 18030 Shalimar- LTT caught fire. The train was detained at Nashik Railway station after the fire was noticed around 8.45 am, said Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar.
He further added that there was no injury to any passenger or any person and that the fire tenders were extinguishing fire and it was under control.
Sutar in his later tweet said that the luggage compartment/ parcel van will be detached from the train and the loco will be soon restarted safely. "The reason of fire is not yet established," he tweeted.
Further details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)