Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in parcel van of Mumbai-bound passenger express; detained in Nashik

Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar added that there was no injury to any passenger or any person and that the fire tenders were extinguishing fire and it was under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Fire broke out in parcel van of Shalimar-LTT train | Twitter screengrab
On Saturday, November 5, parcel van of the 18030 Shalimar- LTT caught fire. The train was detained at Nashik Railway station after the fire was noticed around 8.45 am, said Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar.

He further added that there was no injury to any passenger or any person and that the fire tenders were extinguishing fire and it was under control.

Sutar in his later tweet said that the luggage compartment/ parcel van will be detached from the train and the loco will be soon restarted safely. "The reason of fire is not yet established," he tweeted.

Further details awaited

