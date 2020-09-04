Maharashtra: Final exams get Governor’s nod

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked universities to start practical examinations of final year from September 15 and complete the entire process of conducting final year exams, including declaration of results by October 31. The Governor virtually met 13 VCs of non-agricultural state universities on Thursday.

In the meeting to discuss the roadmap for exams, the Governor stated that decisions regarding time-table and mode of final year exams should be conveyed to the state government by the six-member exam committee of Vice-Chancellors (VCs), board of examination and management council of universities in the next two days.

This decision will then be discussed with the state disaster management authorities and the Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Issues related to completing conduct of final year exams along with result declaration by October 31 were discussed in the meeting. The Governor asked Vice-Chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting final year exams including declaration of results by October 31.

He asked all universities to start the practical examinations from September 15.

Further, the Governor stated, "The exam committee, board of examination and academic council of universities should discuss and come up with the examination mode.

“This decision should be conveyed to the state government, state disaster management authorities and discussed with the Chief Minister (CM)."

Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, said, "We will soon have a meeting with the state disaster management authorities, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has laid out guidelines to conduct exams by September 30. We will write a letter to the UGC informing about the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra and the exam pattern."

Issues related to conducting exams of ATKT students, starting the new academic year soon and initiating measures so that each and every student can appear for final year exams were discussed in the meeting.