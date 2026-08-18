Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Mumbai Food Establishments Over Paneer, Hygiene And Safety Violations

FDA inspections across Mumbai found food safety and hygiene violations at six establishments, prompting licence suspensions | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of three restaurants, an e-commerce retail chain, a bakery and an edible oil trading company in Mumbai over serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The action includes findings of analogue paneer, expired food colour, rodent activity, poor sanitation and major temperature-control lapses.

At Otters Club in Bandra, inspectors found “Punjab Sind Dairy Regular Paneer”, identified as analogue paneer/proprietary food. The production, storage and sale of analogue paneer is prohibited in Maharashtra.

The inspection also found dirty and damaged flooring, blocked drainage, faulty refrigerator gaskets and lapses in temperature control and FIFO/FEFO practices. Its FSSAI licence was suspended on August 18.

Prince of Wales Restaurant, Khar west |

At Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, the FDA found inadequate facilities for maintaining food temperatures, improper storage, insufficient pest-control measures and unhygienic food-contact equipment. Peeling paint and plaster, condensation, poor waste-disposal arrangements and lapses in sanitisation were also reported.

Cafe Sifarish, Andheri east |

Cafe Sifarish, Andheri east |

The licence of Café Sifarish in Marol was suspended after inspectors found inadequate temperature-control and storage facilities, poor pest prevention, unhygienic equipment and insufficient handwashing, toilet and changing facilities for workers.

Food Safety Violations Found

At Daily Fresh Bakers & Cakes in Dahisar, inspectors found expired food colour being used in cake preparation, along with rodent infestation and inadequate pest control.

The oven and baking trays were dirty and rusted. Although the outlet held a retail registration, it was found carrying out cake manufacturing. Several mandatory food safety documents were also unavailable.

At Raj Oil Trading in Vile Parle East, some oil packets bore rodent-gnawing marks and a foul smell was detected in the storage area. The premises also lacked proper segregation of food and non-food items and adequate temperature and humidity controls.

Zepto limited, Chembur |

At Zepto Limited’s Chembur facility, inspectors found inadequate ventilation and cleaning, conditions conducive to pest infestation, oil leakage and deficiencies in temperature monitoring. Serious lapses were also detected in the storage of chilled and frozen food, including improper temperature control and handling.

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The FDA said the action is part of its intensified inspection drive to ensure compliance with food safety, hygiene, storage and temperature-control standards. Establishments found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations are being subjected to action as per law.

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