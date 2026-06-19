Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹9.09 Lakh Drug Stock From Mumbai's Govandi Hospital Over Alleged Unlicensed Medicine Sales

Maharashtra FDA officials seized medicines and records from a Govandi hospital during an inspection into alleged unauthorised drug sales | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: In a significant crackdown on illegal medicine sales, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized allopathic medicines worth Rs 9.09 lakh from a paediatric hospital in Govandi after discovering that drugs were allegedly being sold without a valid licence and through an unqualified employee.

The action was taken on June 18 during a special statewide inspection drive launched by the FDA to ensure the safe and lawful sale of medicines. Officials inspected Muskan NICU and Children Hospital in Shivajinagar, Govandi (East), where they found a large stock of allopathic medicines stored in two separate rooms within the hospital premises.

Medicines allegedly sold without licence

According to the FDA, the medicines were being sold directly to patients despite the hospital not possessing a valid drug sale licence. The investigation revealed that a receptionist, who had completed Class 12 but did not have the required pharmacy qualifications, was handling over-the-counter medicine sales and preparing bills for patients.

During the inspection, officials also seized bill books used for medicine sales. Preliminary scrutiny showed that the bills mentioned only the patient's name, date, medicine name and amount charged.

However, mandatory details such as batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and the manufacturer's name were missing, raising concerns over compliance with drug sale regulations and patient safety.

Drug stock worth Rs 9.09 lakh seized

The FDA seized medicines worth Rs 9,09,215.28 from the hospital. Officials said the findings prima facie indicate violations of provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it.

The FDA Commissioner said the department would not tolerate any compromise with patient safety and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the unauthorised sale of medicines and distribution of drugs through unqualified persons.

Also Watch:

Further action likely after probe

The commissioner also urged citizens to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies and insist on proper bills carrying all statutory details.

The FDA said further investigation is underway and legal action will be initiated against all those found responsible upon completion of the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/