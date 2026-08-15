Maharashtra FDA Moves To Push Healthy Food In School Canteens, Trains 300 Institutions On Nutrition

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | Facebook

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed schools across Maharashtra to replace fast food in canteens with nutritious options as part of efforts to promote healthier eating habits among students. The administration has also begun food safety and nutrition training in around 300 schools across the state, including Mumbai.

The move comes after restrictions were imposed on the sale of junk food and food items high in added sugar and salt within 50 metres of school premises. Alongside enforcing these restrictions, the FDA is now focusing on educating schools about age-appropriate nutrition, healthy food choices and hygiene standards.

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As part of the training, school nutrition committees are being guided on the dietary requirements of students from different age groups, food sources that can meet their nutritional needs and precautions to be followed while preparing and serving food. Senior FDA officials are conducting these sessions and providing guidance on maintaining food safety and hygiene.

Canteen Menus Changed In Schools

Several schools have already begun changing their canteen menus by replacing fast food with healthier alternatives. Some institutions, meanwhile, have temporarily shut their canteens until the new menus and arrangements are finalised. Schools are required to inform the administration about changes made to their canteen menus.

The FDA has also encouraged schools that have successfully modified their menus to share details of the changes, challenges faced during the transition and the measures adopted to overcome them. The aim is to enable other schools to learn from these experiences and adopt successful practices.

Officials are also seeking feedback from schools on how students respond to healthier food options, particularly those who are accustomed to fast food. Since abruptly changing children's eating habits can be challenging, schools are being encouraged to make nutritious food more appealing by focusing on taste, presentation and attractive recipes.

The FDA has called upon schools to share innovative approaches and work together to encourage healthier eating habits among students, while ensuring that food served on school premises meets required safety and hygiene standards.

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