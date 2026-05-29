Maharashtra FDA Launches Massive Crackdown On Misleading Medicine Advertisements Across State | AI

Mumbai: Acting on the directives of newly appointed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Maharashtra FDA on Thursday launched a statewide enforcement drive against objectionable advertisements and misleading claims related to medicines, seizing drug stock worth Rs 73.24 lakh across multiple divisions.

The action was carried out under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, targeting Ayurvedic medicine establishments allegedly promoting products with claims of guaranteed cures, miraculous results and treatment for serious illnesses.

According to the FDA, simultaneous raids were conducted across Brihanmumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. A total of 12 Ayurvedic medicine establishments across seven districts were inspected during the operation.

A major portion of the seized stock belonged to products manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The highest seizure was reported from the Konkan division, where medicines worth Rs 18.58 lakh linked to Divya Pharmacy were confiscated. The Pune division reported seizure of Divya Pharmacy medicines worth Rs 14.68 lakh, while Nagpur and Nashik divisions seized stock worth Rs 7.26 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh respectively.

In Brihanmumbai, medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy worth Rs 1.85 lakh were seized for alleged violations of regulations, while Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions reported seizures of the company’s products worth Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 48,718 respectively.

Apart from Ayurvedic medicines, the FDA also seized misbranded allopathic medicines worth Rs 21.83 lakh during inspections in Pune division.

FDA officials said the crackdown was initiated after authorities noticed widespread circulation of advertisements making misleading claims regarding treatment and prevention of serious diseases through Ayurvedic products.

Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards those compromising public health. “No individual or establishment playing with public health will be spared. Strict and continuous action will be taken against misleading advertisements and illegal drug manufacturing and sale,” he said.

Mundhe, who assumed office on May 25, had directed all FDA officials to undertake a special campaign to strengthen public health safeguards across Maharashtra.

He further warned that direct legal and judicial action would be initiated against violators of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other related laws. “Safe food and medicines are the fundamental right of every citizen, and ensuring this right is our foremost responsibility,” he said.

The FDA has also urged citizens to remain vigilant against exaggerated claims made through advertisements promoting “guaranteed cures” for chronic and serious illnesses.