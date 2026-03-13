Maharashtra FDA Conducts Massive Inspections, Imposes ₹75 Lakh Fines On Food Vendors For Adulteration Violations | Representational Image - AI

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has carried out large-scale inspections of food vendors across Maharashtra, resulting in strict action against several violators, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A total of 12,693 inspections were conducted across the state. During these checks, 5,776 improvement notices were issued, while 167 licenses were suspended and one registration was cancelled. Additionally, 840 cases were settled through compromise, and penalties amounting to ₹75.34 lakh were imposed on the offenders, the minister said while responding to a question raised by MLA Sunil Kamble.

During the discussion, MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Yogesh Sagar, Manisha Chaudhary and Suresh Dhas also participated.

Minister Zirwal said concerns had been raised regarding food adulteration in items such as paneer, milk, khoya and mawa, and the government is taking steps to curb such practices. A meeting will soon be held in the presence of senior members to decide further measures to prevent adulteration.

He also noted that earlier, inspections were limited due to the shortage of Food Safety Officers (FSOs). However, with the recent recruitment of 197 officers, the inspection mechanism has been strengthened and positive results are expected within the next three months.

The government is also strengthening food testing infrastructure. New food testing laboratories in Pune and Nashik are in the final stages of establishment. Inspections will also be carried out on street food vendors, particularly Chinese food carts in urban areas, and strict action will be taken if violations are found.

The minister further informed that a proposal for a stricter law to curb food adulteration has been prepared and is currently under consideration of the state’s Law and Judiciary Department.