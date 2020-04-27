Maharashtra: Family gives the big fat Indian wedding a miss; Donates 3 months’ ration to all villagers

Mumbai: Setting an example for the society amidst the CoVID-19 outbreak, a family from Latur district decided to give the big fat Indian wedding a miss and use that money to provide three months’ ration for the villagers instead.

Wedding ceremonies, especially in the rural parts of Maharashtra, have always been an occasion for grand celebrations, where lakhs of rupees is spent. Dinakara Birajdar, who is a local leader active in the cooperative sector and the vice chairman of a local cooperative society, decided to do something different. Birajdar is a resident of Shioor village in Nilanga tehsil of Latur district. His eldest son’s marriage was fixed on Sunday. Invitation cards were distributed and all the preparations were done. However, the sudden lockdown shattered the family's dream of a grand wedding ceremony. However, Birajdar decided to have the marriage ceremony on the scheduled date with limited 10 to 12 people. The marriage was done with the strict observance of social distancing and masks.

The Birajdar family then spent the saved money on purchasing three months’ ration for 400 families. The family then distributed it to all the families in their village. The family also donated Rs 25,000 to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.