Maharashtra: Expansion Of The State Cabinet Next Week?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in an extensive discussion with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a lengthy meeting held on Friday night at the official residence, Varsha. The focal point of this deliberation was the forthcoming cabinet expansion, and sources suggest that it is slated to occur on either October 16 or 17.

With the recent inclusion of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar into the government, both the Shiv Sena and the BJP find themselves with fewer opportunities for ministerial roles. This, coupled with a standstill in appointments to state-owned corporations, has left members from both parties disgruntled. Even NCP MLAs are seeking cabinet and two Minister of State (MOS) positions, adding to the complexity of the situation. Speculations regarding cabinet expansion have been circulating since May, fueling the dissatisfaction among MLAs.

In response to this scenario, a coordination committee comprised of representatives from the three parties recently endorsed a formula for the allocation of posts and portfolios. With the necessary approvals from senior party leadership in place, the process of cabinet expansion is expected to take place early next week, according to insider sources.

