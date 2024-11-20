 Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Mahayuti Govt To Win 20-26 Of 36 Seats In Mumbai, Claims Republic TV's Matrize
Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on November 20. Polling took place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Abhishek Singh
Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Republic TV's Matrize exit poll showed the Mahayuti alliance is likely to win 20-26 seats out of the 36 seats in Mumbai. The MVA alliance will win between 9-15 seats with a 40% vote share. The incumbent Mahayuti government consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP(Ajit Pawar faction).

The Matrize exit poll predicted that the Mahayuti alliance may get 150-170 seats in Maharashtra while the MVA will get 110-130 seats. 8-10 seats may be won by other candidates.

As per the Matrize exit poll predictions, here is a region-wise expected vote share in Mumbai: 

Congress - 13% 

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters

BJP - 24%

Shiv Sena (UBT) - 23% 

Shinde Sena - 21%  

NCP (SP) - 4% 

NCP (AP) - 2% 

Others - 13%

A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contested for seats in the state's legislative assembly.

More than 9.7 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 59. In the opposition's MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and NCP (SP) 86 candidates.

