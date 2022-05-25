e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Elections to 10 Legislative Council seats to be held on June 20

The polls and the counting will be held on June 20

Sanjay JogUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | Photo: Representative Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced elections for 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on June 20.

The terms of MLCs Sadashiv Khot, Sujitsinh Thakur, Pravin Darekar, Subhash Desai, Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dound, Vinayak Mete, Prasad Lad and Diwakar Raote is coming to an end, whereas the seat which was held by late Ramniwas Singh is vacant.

According to the ECI notification, the last date of making nominations is June 9 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is June 13.

The polls and the counting will be held on June 20.

Apart from Maharashtra, the elections to the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and Bihar (7 seats) have also been announced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Elections to 10 Legislative Council seats to be held on June 20

RECENT STORIES

Panvel: 25-year-old held for murder of 33-year-old woman who had gone for walk

Panvel: 25-year-old held for murder of 33-year-old woman who had gone for walk

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Elections to the 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council announced

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Elections to the 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council announced

Maharashtra: Nearly 2.44 lakh vacant posts in govt departments and zilla parishads

Maharashtra: Nearly 2.44 lakh vacant posts in govt departments and zilla parishads

Monkeypox virus: Thane Municipal Corporation takes special measures to prevent spread of disease

Monkeypox virus: Thane Municipal Corporation takes special measures to prevent spread of disease