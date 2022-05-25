Maharashtra: Elections to 10 Legislative Council seats to be held on June 20

Election Commission of India | Photo: Representative Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced elections for 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on June 20.

The terms of MLCs Sadashiv Khot, Sujitsinh Thakur, Pravin Darekar, Subhash Desai, Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dound, Vinayak Mete, Prasad Lad and Diwakar Raote is coming to an end, whereas the seat which was held by late Ramniwas Singh is vacant.

According to the ECI notification, the last date of making nominations is June 9 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is June 13.

The polls and the counting will be held on June 20.

Apart from Maharashtra, the elections to the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and Bihar (7 seats) have also been announced.

