Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Resort Politics Begins, MVA To Airlift MLAs To 'Safe Location', Claims Report

Mumbai: With the conclusion of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the release of exit polls, the Congress party is treading cautiously as it plans its post-result strategies. Anticipating challenges, Congress has begun efforts to secure its winning candidates and prevent potential defections.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has been entrusted with the critical responsibility of maintaining contact with the elected MLAs and arranging for their relocation, if necessary, through airlifts. This strategic move arises from the party's concerns about possible attempts by the BJP to poach their winning candidates.

Congress Keen On Preventing Defections

To safeguard the integrity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Congress has devised a plan to relocate its winning candidates to secure locations in Karnataka or Telangana until the government formation process is complete, as reported by Jagran. The party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that its MLAs remain united and avoid contact with the BJP.

Even before the results are officially declared, Congress has already identified 'safe seats' for its candidates, preparing to swiftly transfer them to secure locations via air if required. This precautionary step aims to counter potential political manoeuvring that could threaten the alliance's stability.

Sanjay Raut Confident On MVA Win

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Assembly Elections. Raut claimed that around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA.

Further reacting to the speculations of the CM face from Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut confirmed that no formula has been made yet for the selection of the CM face as everyone will sit together and choose the CM.

Hotel Arrangements Done For Candidates

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Raut said that to save their MLAs from "Khokha walas" pressure, they have made an arrangement of a hotel for the candidates that will be elected as MLAs.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the #MaharashtraElection2024 results coming out tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected... The 'Khokha walas'…

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Raut said, "The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected... The 'Khokha walas' will pressurise them, so we have made an arrangement for them to stay together in a hotel... Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will have a role to play (in choosing the CM face)... The MVA will get the complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision... No formula has been made yet, everyone will sit together and choose the CM..."

Election Commission Ready For Vote Counting

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has finalized preparations for the counting of votes. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that vote counting would commence on November 24, 2024, at 8 am. This year's voter turnout saw an increase from 61.1% in 2019 to approximately 66%, reflecting enhanced voter participation.

Arrangements In Place For Counting Day

A total of 288 counting centres have been set up for the 288 Assembly constituencies, along with a separate centre for the 16-Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Each centre will have dedicated counting inspectors, with one assigned per assembly constituency and two for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat.

The counting process will follow a systematic schedule: postal ballots will be counted from 8:00 am, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) vote counting starting at 8:30 am.

As the results day approaches, all eyes are on the Congress party's strategic measures to secure its candidates and ensure the MVA alliance's stability in the high-stakes battle for Maharashtra's governance. The results of the elections will set the tone for the state's political landscape in the years to come.