Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO

Beed: Voting at a polling booth in Parli constituency in Beed district was halted after a polling station was vandalised. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) acuused the scuffle took place because of the aggression of Mahayuti workers, reports. However, the exact reason is not known yet. The voting for Maharashtra elections is underway across 288 assemblies on Wednesday.

The videos of the vandalised polling booth has surfaced on the internet. The videos show the EVM machines, tables and other materials at the polling booth vandalised and lying on the floor.

Beed, Maharashtra: A scuffle occurred at a polling station in Ghatnandur village, part of the Parli Assembly constituency in Beed. The identity of those responsible for the altercation is not yet known pic.twitter.com/qsxPtDd3Se — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

The exact reason for the scuffle is not known yet and voting at a polling station in Beed has been halted after the incident. The polling us expected to resume after the law and order situation in the area is under control.

Mahayuti candidate from Parli constituency and sitting MLA Dhananjay Munde (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) has urged to not disturb the law and order situation and allow the polling to resume soon. Against Munde, NCP-SP has fielded Rajesh Deshmukh.

The constituency is witnessing a fierce fight between the two factions of the NCP.