 Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO

For the Maharashtra assembly elections, Mahayuti has fielded sitting MLA Dhananjay Munde (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) from the Parli constituency. NCP-Sharad Pawar faction has fielded Rajesh Deshmukh.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Polling booth in Beed vandalised | AIR

Beed: Voting at a polling booth in Parli constituency in Beed district was halted after a polling station was vandalised. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) acuused the scuffle took place because of the aggression of Mahayuti workers, reports. However, the exact reason is not known yet. The voting for Maharashtra elections is underway across 288 assemblies on Wednesday.

The videos of the vandalised polling booth has surfaced on the internet. The videos show the EVM machines, tables and other materials at the polling booth vandalised and lying on the floor.

The exact reason for the scuffle is not known yet and voting at a polling station in Beed has been halted after the incident. The polling us expected to resume after the law and order situation in the area is under control.

Mahayuti candidate from Parli constituency and sitting MLA Dhananjay Munde (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) has urged to not disturb the law and order situation and allow the polling to resume soon. Against Munde, NCP-SP has fielded Rajesh Deshmukh.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency, Voting Halted; VIDEO
Video: Meet CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala, His Tea Stall At Lucknow Takes Internet By Storm
Video: Meet CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala, His Tea Stall At Lucknow Takes Internet By Storm
Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol Lyric Change Controversy
Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol Lyric Change Controversy
NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to November 26
NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to November 26

The constituency is witnessing a fierce fight between the two factions of the NCP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency,...

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency,...

Maha Elections 2024: Rival Candidate Of CM Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Releases Videos Of His Car...

Maha Elections 2024: Rival Candidate Of CM Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Releases Videos Of His Car...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 32.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Mumbai City District...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 32.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Mumbai City District...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Know Voter Turnout Till 1 PM in Mumbai And Suburbs

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Know Voter Turnout Till 1 PM in Mumbai And Suburbs

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dhule Police Officials Seize 10,000 Kg Of Silver Ingots Worth...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dhule Police Officials Seize 10,000 Kg Of Silver Ingots Worth...