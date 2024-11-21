 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane District Records 52.41% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Shahapur Leads With 59.12%
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane District Records 52.41% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Shahapur Leads With 59.12%

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Thane District records steady voter turnout; Shahapur leads with 59.12% voting | Representational Image

Thane: The voting for the Maharashtra assembly election till at 5 PM, which started at 7 AM on Wednesday. In Thane Legislative Assembly, a total voting percentage of 52.41% was recorded. The total number of votes was 198,204, with 102,838 males and 95,366 females.

In Kalyan West, a total of 299216 votes were recorded, with 52.53% voter turnout. The votes were distributed with 117010 males, 102201 females, and 5 others. In Kalyan East, a total voting percentage of 49.75% was recorded. The total votes were 172,901, with 91,175 males, 81,704 females, and 22 others.

In Kalyan Rural, a total voted percentage of 51.64% has been recorded. The total number of votes was 263,491, with 144,587 males, 118,886 females, and 18 others.

In Dombivli, the total voter percentage has been recorded as 51.68%. The total number of votes was 161,835, with 85,169 males and 76,666 females.

In Kopari-Panchpakhadi, a total voted percentage has been recorded as 55.77 percent. The total votes cast were 189,342, with 99,922 males, 89,412 females, and 8 others.

In Ulhasnagar, a total voting percentage of 43.04% has been recorded. The total votes cast were 121,966, with 66,044 males, 55,905 females, and 17 others.

In Bhiwandi Rural, 61.93% of voting percentage have been recorded. The total number of votes was 209,149, with 107,621 males and 101,528 females.

In Bhiwandi West, 46.10% of voting percentage have been recorded. The total number of votes was 153984, with 84732 males, 69238 females, and 14 others.

In Shahapur, a total voting percentage of 59.12% has been recorded. The total votes cast were 172,084, with 89,010 males and 89,010 females.

In Ambernath, a total voting percentage of 43.78% has been recorded. The total votes cast were 164,021, with 88,238 males, 75,766 females, and 17 others.

article-image

The turnout till 5 pm after a slow start on Wednesday. The results will be declared on November 23.

