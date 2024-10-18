Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally |

Mumbai: Samajwadi party leader and actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad recently made headlines after he was seen holding an umbrella for NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule in a viral picture. In the photo that has surfaced on the internet, the SP leader can be seen holding an umbrella, which also has his name on it, over Sule's head as she is seen addressing an MVA poll rally amid rains.

Swara Bhasker's husband given job of holding umbrella for Supriya Sule 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oUxbcvyfLH — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 17, 2024

Ahmad Keen On Contesting Elections From Mumbai

Ahmad is heavily trolled by netizens over the picture alleging that he must be doing it for his own political benefit. Speculations in the political circles indicate that the SP leader has expressed interest in contesting from the Anushakti Nagar seat in Mumbai's Chembur in the upcoming Assembly Elections. The seat in question is represented by NCP-SP leader Nawab Malik.

Netizens have alleged the SP leader for his actions stating he is doing it for the seat. Some also went ahead and trolled him brutally stating that he deserves it. A few netizens also trolled his wife, actor Swara while trolling the SP leader.

Fahad Ahmad Seen With NCP Leaders Recently

Meanwhile, Fahad Ahmad is also seen attending several meetings and gatherings alongside NCP leaders including Rohit Pawar. This comes in such a situation when the Samajwadi Party, which is an ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is reportedly being denied of even a single seat during the seat sharing talks.

Samajwadi Party Keen To Contest On 12 Seats

The Samajwadi Party has reportedly asked for 12 seats to contest in the upcoming polls. However, the MVA partners, specifically Congress, is not keen to let SP get a share in the 228 seats of the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi says, "The meetings in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are taking place only between Congress, NCP(SCP) and the Samajwadi Party. The meetings with the smaller parties are pending. Through my tweet, I was reminding them it is getting late and… pic.twitter.com/t0QGVCORMt — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

"In Maharashtra, if any party of MVA, be it Congress, NCP (SP), or Shiv Sena (UBT), releases the list of assembly candidates without talking to Samajwadi Party or taking them into confidence, it means that they do not consider Samajwadi Party as a part of MVA," SP Maharashtra Chief Abu Azmi said.

Maharashtra will go for polling in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 23.