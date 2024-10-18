 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally

In the photo that has surfaced on the internet, SP leader Fahad Ahmad can be seen holding an umbrella, which also has his name on it, over NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule's head as she is seen addressing an MVA poll rally amid rains.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For NCP Leader Supriya Sule At Poll Rally |

Mumbai: Samajwadi party leader and actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad recently made headlines after he was seen holding an umbrella for NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule in a viral picture. In the photo that has surfaced on the internet, the SP leader can be seen holding an umbrella, which also has his name on it, over Sule's head as she is seen addressing an MVA poll rally amid rains.

Ahmad Keen On Contesting Elections From Mumbai

Ahmad is heavily trolled by netizens over the picture alleging that he must be doing it for his own political benefit. Speculations in the political circles indicate that the SP leader has expressed interest in contesting from the Anushakti Nagar seat in Mumbai's Chembur in the upcoming Assembly Elections. The seat in question is represented by NCP-SP leader Nawab Malik.

Netizens have alleged the SP leader for his actions stating he is doing it for the seat. Some also went ahead and trolled him brutally stating that he deserves it. A few netizens also trolled his wife, actor Swara while trolling the SP leader.

FPJ Shorts
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives

Fahad Ahmad Seen With NCP Leaders Recently

Meanwhile, Fahad Ahmad is also seen attending several meetings and gatherings alongside NCP leaders including Rohit Pawar. This comes in such a situation when the Samajwadi Party, which is an ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is reportedly being denied of even a single seat during the seat sharing talks.

Read Also
FPJ Dialogue: MLA Abu Azmi Claims Nawab Malik Can't Win Mankhurd But Can Create Trouble; Accuses BJP...
article-image

Samajwadi Party Keen To Contest On 12 Seats

The Samajwadi Party has reportedly asked for 12 seats to contest in the upcoming polls. However, the MVA partners, specifically Congress, is not keen to let SP get a share in the 228 seats of the state.

"In Maharashtra, if any party of MVA, be it Congress, NCP (SP), or Shiv Sena (UBT), releases the list of assembly candidates without talking to Samajwadi Party or taking them into confidence, it means that they do not consider Samajwadi Party as a part of MVA," SP Maharashtra Chief Abu Azmi said.

Maharashtra will go for polling in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 23. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For...

'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra...

'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot

Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...