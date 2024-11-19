Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Muslim Reservation Issue To Be Addressed After MVA Forms Govt,' Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Congress Leader & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | ANI

Pune: Amid the political controversy between the BJP and Congress over Muslim reservation in Maharashtra, Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the issue will be addressed after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) forms the government post the November 20 elections.

"A 4% reservation has already been implemented in Telangana. We had 5%, but since it led to a breach of the 50% cap, the Supreme Court ordered it to be reduced,” the Telangana Chief Minister said.

Challenge Given By Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To The Saffron Party

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Reddy dared the saffron party to prove its claim that the Congress government in the southern state did not fulfil its poll guarantees. He said if the Centre wants to send a minister or committee to verify the fact, he is ready to send a plane from his state.

“Today is the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra polls, and just before the last day, PM Modi left the country and went abroad. This shows that the BJP and Modiji have conceded defeat as the party exited the poll ground,” he claimed.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says "Today is the last day for campaigning in Maharashtra. PM Modi has left the country. This means that BJP and PM Modi have accepted their defeat and they have left the battlefield. I saw some advertisements by the BJP in… pic.twitter.com/FgEblUspX7 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

The Congress leader said that he saw the BJP’s advertisements in newspapers, which showed that they would even break the country to win the elections.