 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Face Off With NCP-SP Leader Yugendra Pawar, Backed By Sharad Pawar In Baramati
In the very final rally held on Monday in Baramati, Sharad Pawar, while pitching for his 32-year-old grandnephew Yugendra, said the constituency is known across the country for its development work and needs a young generation MLA.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
(L to R) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Baramati candidate for NCP (SP) Yugendra Yadav | FPJ

Mumbai: If Maharashtra has emerged as the mother of all state polls and poll sops, Baramati is arguably “the one” within Maharashtra. All eyes are on this constituency where the uncle-nephew dynamic is at the centre yet again.

From Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar, though, the battle lines have shifted to Ajit Pawar vs Yugendra Pawar; with the puppeteer being the doyen, ‘dhurandhar neta’ (strongman) Sharad Pawar, himself. In the very final rally held on Monday in Baramati, Sharad Pawar, while pitching for his 32-year-old grandnephew Yugendra, said the constituency is known across the country for its development work and needs a young generation MLA.

Ajit Pawar, the 65-year-old Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, for his part, called the appeal “emotional” and urged people not to fall prey to it. Sharad Pawar said, “In 1967, you made me the MLA from Baramati. I went on to become a minister and then the chief minister. After that, Ajit dada was given an opportunity to serve you as a representative of the new generation. He worked here for over two decades. The party gave him opportunity; he was made deputy CM, not once, twice, but thrice (in governments of Congress-undivided NCP). I have no complaints; he also worked.. But now the next generation is Yugendra Pawar.”

In a rare instance, the NCP (SP) chief was accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar. Also present at the rally were Supriya Sule, Revati Sule, and other members of Yuvendra Pawar’s family. As the campaign concluded, he held Yugendra’s hand high, with Pratibha Pawar affectionately touching his face, exhibiting her support and love. “We have worked for 50 years to change the face of Baramati,” said Sharad Pawar, with the crowd cheering and shouting out his name.

