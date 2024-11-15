Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: After experiencing lower voter turnout in Mumbai compared to other areas in previous elections, the BMC has focused on raising awareness and introducing several measures and innovative initiatives to boost voter participation in the upcoming state assembly elections.

These include the rationalization of polling stations, the establishment of voting facilities within housing societies, and ensuring the provision of essential minimum facilities at polling stations.

The state assembly elections will be held on November 20. Bhushan Gagrani, District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner, reviewed election arrangements on Friday to ensure smooth polling. Efforts to boost voter turnout have focused on addressing past issues like distant polling stations and long queues.

As a result, polling stations have been rationalize for better convenience. The number of polling stations has increased compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections: from 2,509 to 2,538 in Mumbai City and from 7,384 to 7,574 in the suburbs, totaling 10,112 polling stations.

Efforts to boost voter participation include the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ campaign, transportation for Person with Disability (PwD) voters, and volunteer assistance.

"Awareness campaigns are being amplified through media, street plays, competitions, celebrity outreach, and engaging activities like rap songs and flash mobs," according to a civic official.

Polling stations have been rationalized to accommodate 1,200 to 1,300 voters each, with increased stations in high-rise buildings. A total of 701 stations will be located within or near residential societies to ensure easy access for residents.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have visited homes to inform voters about polling station changes, while QR code-based letters have been distributed. School students have also been encouraged to motivate their parents to vote, and political representatives are helping spread awareness.

Mumbai has 23,927 PwD voters, with 17,540 in the suburbs and 6,387 in the city area. To ensure accessibility, 1,284 transport stations have been set up, with 997 vehicles, including buses, rickshaws, and V Can vans, arranged to transport PwD voters to polling stations, said officials.