 Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters

After experiencing lower voter turnout in Mumbai compared to other areas in previous elections, the BMC has focused on raising awareness and introducing several measures and innovative initiatives to boost voter participation in the upcoming state assembly elections.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: After experiencing lower voter turnout in Mumbai compared to other areas in previous elections, the BMC has focused on raising awareness and introducing several measures and innovative initiatives to boost voter participation in the upcoming state assembly elections.

These include the rationalization of polling stations, the establishment of voting facilities within housing societies, and ensuring the provision of essential minimum facilities at polling stations.

The state assembly elections will be held on November 20. Bhushan Gagrani, District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner, reviewed election arrangements on Friday to ensure smooth polling. Efforts to boost voter turnout have focused on addressing past issues like distant polling stations and long queues.

As a result, polling stations have been rationalize for better convenience. The number of polling stations has increased compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections: from 2,509 to 2,538 in Mumbai City and from 7,384 to 7,574 in the suburbs, totaling 10,112 polling stations.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Medical Professionals Evacuate And Rescue Patients After Major Fire Breaks Out At Jhansi Hospital; VIDEO
UP: Medical Professionals Evacuate And Rescue Patients After Major Fire Breaks Out At Jhansi Hospital; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For Disabled Voters
Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother
Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services Amid Growing Commuter Crisis
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services Amid Growing Commuter Crisis

Efforts to boost voter participation include the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ campaign, transportation for Person with Disability (PwD) voters, and volunteer assistance.

"Awareness campaigns are being amplified through media, street plays, competitions, celebrity outreach, and engaging activities like rap songs and flash mobs," according to a civic official.

Polling stations have been rationalized to accommodate 1,200 to 1,300 voters each, with increased stations in high-rise buildings. A total of 701 stations will be located within or near residential societies to ensure easy access for residents.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have visited homes to inform voters about polling station changes, while QR code-based letters have been distributed. School students have also been encouraged to motivate their parents to vote, and political representatives are helping spread awareness.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP Regain Its Lost Ground & Get Back On Driver's Seat? FPJ's SWOT...
article-image

Mumbai has 23,927 PwD voters, with 17,540 in the suburbs and 6,387 in the city area. To ensure accessibility, 1,284 transport stations have been set up, with 997 vehicles, including buses, rickshaws, and V Can vans, arranged to transport PwD voters to polling stations, said officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjuni-Morgaon, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP’s Rajkumar Badole Vs...

Arjuni-Morgaon, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP’s Rajkumar Badole Vs...

Chandrapur, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar Faces Stiff...

Chandrapur, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar Faces Stiff...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Amplifies Voter Awareness Campaigns, Enhances Facilities For...

Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother

Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services...