Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Renominates Bharati Lavekar For Versova Amid Infrastructure Delays; MVA Puts Forward Haroon Khan

Mumbai: Versova is one of the Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district and is part of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. Bharati Lavekar, 58, served as a BJP MLA for two consecutive terms and has now been nominated by the BJP for a third term.

With 2.82 lakh voters, the Versova constituency covers areas including Seven Bungalows, Yari Road, Versova, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Veera Desai Road, and parts of Jogeshwari West. It is a cosmopolitan area, with a significant Minorities and North Indian population, and includes the Koli community. The constituency comprises a mix of affluent, upper-middle-class, middle-class, and economically weaker sections of society.

The Versova constituency was established during the 2008 delimitation of the Vile Parle constituency. It includes portions of the former Vile Parle and Amboli constituencies. In 2009, Congress candidate Baldev Khosa was elected, but the seat shifted to the BJP in 2014 when Bharti Lavekar was elected and subsequently re-elected.

In 2019, Lavekar secured 41,057 votes, defeating Congress candidate Baldev Khosa by a margin of 5,186 votes, with Khosa receiving 35,871 votes.

Lavekar, a PhD holder, received the ‘Ahilyabai Holkar’ award from the Maharashtra Government in 2000-2001, and the ‘Maharashtra Ratna’ award in 2005 for her distinguished social work. She was one of two Indians selected by the American government to study the legislative elections in the U.S. in 2006.

According to a report by the Praja Foundation, which assesses the performance of elected representatives, Lavekar ranked 14th overall and maintained a clean criminal record with top attendance. However, she ranked 16th in terms of the quantity and quality of questions raised in the assembly.

The constituency faces several unresolved issues. The long-awaited Versova-Madh bridge has been planned for 35 years, yet construction has not begun, with estimated costs rising from Rs 400 crore to Rs 4,000 crore over the past years. Line 6 of the metro project has completed 80% of its civil work, but the construction of the yard remains stalled.

Other pending projects include a post office near Taraporewala Tower (planned since 1990) and a fire brigade station at Chitrakoot Grounds, reserved in the 1991 development plan but not yet built.

Dhaval Shah, Director of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Organisation, stated, "Road and bridge delays contribute to significant traffic congestion in the constituency. The Oshiwara River bridge project, started in 2018, remains incomplete. The Thackeray flyover extension has faced delays near Country Club, and the Yari Road to SVP Nagar flyover has been in the works for decades. The Mrinal Tai flyover extension is delayed by three years, and the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project has been delayed by four years, leading to cost escalation and high tolls for citizens."

This time, predicting the outcome in this constituency is challenging. Political experts say that in the recent Lok Sabha election 2024, this constituency gave a lead of 21,000 votes to the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) candidate. People are dissatisfied with Lavekar's work, which could negatively impact BJP's votes. However, the BJP has once again placed its confidence in Bharati Lavekar.

Lavekar stated, "The party declared my name late because it took time to decide who would receive this seat among the Mahayuti. My party informed me much earlier to start working. Over the last ten years, I have completed several major projects. The Savitribai Phule garden, a playground, a bridge work completed and the Versova-Madh bridge tender has been issued. A modern jetty worth Rs. 400 crore has been approved, which will benefit the Koli community. Approved Rs.35.50 crore funds for the Versova beach project, and approved Rs.20 crore for the Sea Erosion Barrier project."

Further she stated, "The Oshiwara maternity hospital is under construction, and nine metro stations in the Versova area, along with the coastal road, are also being developed. The Versova-Bandra sea link project is 26% complete. Land for a Fire Brigade station has been reserved, and the process is ongoing. Several infrastructure projects were delayed due to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government gave stayed when they were in power."

Meanwhile, the MVA seat that goes to Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced Haroon Khan's name.

Versova has approximately 1.1 lakh minority voters. To counter the BJP and AIMIM's strategy, Uddhav Thackeray has nominated a loyal Shiv Sena (UBT) member, Haroon Khan, as a candidate in the assembly elections.

Khan stated, "Voters should not think of me as just a Muslim candidate. I want to work for every community and focus on developmental work. In our constituency, several infrastructure projects, such as resolving issues on the JVLR, metro works, and pending SRA projects, are overdue. Good schools and playgrounds are needed in our constituency. This fight is between the BJP and the MVA."

Raju Pednekar from the Thackeray group has rebelled and filed as an independent candidate. However, there is talk that Shiv Sainiks, along with other aspirants from the constituency, are upset because Thackeray has nominated Khan.

Apart from it MNS has announced Sandesh Desai as its candidate, and MIM has fielded Raiees Lashkaria.

Lashkaria stated, "In the Versova constituency, not a single infrastructure project has been completed in the last ten years. This reflects a total failure on the part of the BJP MLA. Both the Central and State governments have failed to address infrastructure needs in our area. With 40% of the constituency being from minority communities, I see a strong chance for the MIM to win this seat. This will be a battle between the MIM and the BJP"

MNS Desai added, "In our constituency, the Koliwadas' FSI (Floor Space Index) and boundary issues are major concerns. The MLA has made promises but has not delivered any results. Our constituency includes affluent, middle, and poor classes, and high school fees with limited Right to Education quota seats are significant issues. Another concern is the lack of a BMC hospital; Cooper Hospital in Juhu is inadequate for our needs. We also lack public grounds as the Andheri Sports Complex charges fees, and traffic remains a persistent problem. People are disappointed with Lavekar's performance."

KEY CONCERNS

Versova-Madh connectivity

Metro yard construction

Fire brigade station requirement

Delayed bridge work over the Oshiwara River

Incomplete Thackeray flyover extension

Yari Road to SVP Nagar flyover delay

Mrinal Tai flyover extension delays

Versova-Bandra Sea Link project delay