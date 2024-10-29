Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out At BJP, Says Party Transferred Projects Meant To Employ People In State

Thackeray said that BJP and Eknath Shinde were not good for Mumbai while adding that the projects meant to employ people in Maharashtra have been sidelined | X@AadityaThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday evening lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of transferring several projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat including the Airbus TATA project.

"BJP is shameless because they have taken away every project from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Not only from Maharashtra but projects meant for other states also have been transferred to Gujarat. By doing this, they have rubbed salt in the wounds of Maharashtra's youth. They didn't think it can have an impact on Maharashtra elections," Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that BJP and Eknath Shinde were not good for Mumbai while adding that the projects meant to employ people in Maharashtra have been sidelined.

"It is now visible to the world and the country that BJP and Eknath Shinde are not good for Mumbai. I have watching for the last two years, the project meant to create employment opportunities in Maharashtra has been sidelined and transferred to Gujarat. Be it Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus TATA project, Medical device park or solar energy equipment park many such things have been transferred to Gujarat. This has happened in the government led by Fadnavis and Shinde. We have no problem that some other state is getting all these projects. But don't take away what belongs to us," he said.

"When Narendra Modi was in power at the centre (with an absolute majority), we had Uddhav Thackeray as our chief minister. In those 2.5 years, we brought nearly Rs 6.5 lakh crore investment in Maharashtra. But there is no money to be seen now. In this double-engine government, both the engines seem to have failed," he added.

Thackeray said that the Airbus project was supposed to come to Nagpur but the same has gone to Gujarat. He added that Fadnavis was not even fighting for Nagpur and BJP was taking away projects from Maharashtra.

"These BJP leaders who are supporting the transfer of these projects from Maharashtra are anti-Maharashtra," he said.

While expressing his disagreement over bus services being stopped, Thackeray informed that Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has cut 1,000 bus services during the festival times.

"BEST bus services are being reduced by the Shinde Government. On the other hand, we wanted to add 10,000 buses in Mumbai during the MVA rule," he said.Thackeray is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from the Worli constituency for the second time. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has fielded Milind Deora against Thackeray. Earlier, Deora said that Thackeray had failed to live upto expectations of the people of Worli.