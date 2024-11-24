Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Thackeray Scions Face Contrasting Fates; Aaditya Wins Worli, Amit Falls Short In Mahim

MNS Leader Amit Thackeray (L) & Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Thackerays have been a dominant force in Maharashtra politics for nearly half a century. In the 2024 assembly elections, cousins Aaditya and Amit Thackeray stepped into the electoral arena, contesting from Worli and Mahim, respectively. While Aaditya secured a second term from Worli, Amit's political debut failed as he finished a distant third.

About The Battle Of Worli

In Worli, Aaditya faced challenges from Shiv Sena's Milind Deora and MNS’s Sandeep Deshpande. But despite the challenges from both candidates, Aaditya emerged victorious. Worli has always been a key constituency in the politics of Mumbai and Maharashtra due to its strategic location, connecting major parts of the city.

Historically, the Congress held a stronghold in Worli, but Shiv Sena regained control in the 2014 elections and retained the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Amit Thackeray Suffers Defeat

In Mahim, Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant defeated Shiv Sena’s three-time MLA Sada Sarvankar and Amit Thackeray. Amit’s candidacy had drawn significant attention since the announcement, turning Mahim into a focal point of political discourse. It was anticipated that the Mahayuti alliance would back Amit, but Sada Sarvankar's refusal to withdraw from the race led to a divided contest.